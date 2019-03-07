It’s Kapil Vs Kapil On TKSS: Kapil Dev Leaves Kapil Sharma Speechless By Saying This!

The Kapil Sharma Show has been in news since its inception. We had reported earlier that the viewers will get to relive the winning moments of the 1983 world cup with the team itself as the 1983's World Cup winning team - Mohinder Amarnath, Roger Binny, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kirti Azad, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Yashpal Sharma, Balwinder Sandhu and Sunil Valson - will be gracing the show. Kapil tweeted a promo and wrote, "Don't miss the historical episode of #tkss this weekend. Winning team of #1983worldcup together in #thekapilsharmashow @sonytvofficial @therealkapildev."

SonyLIV shared the latest promo and captioned it, "The hilarious exchange between @KapilSharma and the legend @therealkapildev in this World Cup 1983 special episode is sure to leave you in splits!" - (sic)

In the latest promo, Kapil Dev is seen pulling Kapil Sharma's leg, which leaves everyone in splits. In the video, Kapil Sharma asks Kapil Dev, "Paaji jab apke team jab 1983 mein kelne gayi, uss samay apko idea tha ki aaj World Cup jeet jayenge?" To which, Kapil Dev replies, "Kabi kabhi apko apni takat ka pata nahi hoti (Sometimes we don't realise our strength)," and he immediately said Kapil, "Aapko bi shuru mein pata tha ki apka show itna bada banega."

Kapil was left speechless, while the guests and the audiences burst into laughter.

On the show, the team will also be sharing some hilarious moments of their World Cup journey with host Kapil and the audiences. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.

