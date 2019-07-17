Jamai Raja 2.0: Ravi Dubey & Nia Sharma Begin Shooting; Actors Share Pictures!

Jamai Raja was one of the popular shows on Zee TV. Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma, who played Siddharth and Roshni, are one of the popular jodi in the television. Ever since the show went off air, the viewers have been missing the show and the couple. Well, the viewers will now get to watch the couple in the second season! Yes, Jamai Raja is back with season 2 on Zee 5. Recently, Sargun Mehta had shared a video in which Ravi Dubey was seen telling a lengthy dialogue. She wrote, "jamail raja 1 take uncut, unedited just a raw one take to tell you ki iss aadmi mein kitna talent hai. perform karna , ikhna uss character ko nichod ke pee jaana ❣❣❣ yeh magic karta hai @ravidubey2312 cant wait to see #sidni back together 😁😁😁"

Now, Ravi and Nia have started shooting for the show. The couple shared pictures/video from the shoot.

Ravi Dubey & Nia Sharma Start Shooting For Jamai Raja 2.0 The show's producer Ashvini Yardi shared a picture and wrote, "And we roll #JamaiRaja2.0 @niasharma90 @ravidubey2312 @zee5premium @viniyardfilms #sidni #nivi." Nia & Ravi Shooting For Jamai Raja 2.0 Nia wrote, "Day 1 ... Here we gooooo again!!!! @ravidubey2312 #jamairaja2.0 #@zee5premium @ashviniyardi #sidni #web @cashmakeupartistry ❤️"- (sic) SidNi Coming Soon Ravi shared a video and captioned it, "The production team seems more calm though #jamairaja2.0 @viniyardfilms." Sharing a picture snapped with Nia, Ravi captioned it, "#sidni Comin' soon." - (sic) Jamai Raja Cast As per the latest report, apart from Ravi and Nia, Achint Kaur will continue to be a part of the series. Apparently, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sanjay Swaraj and Varun Jain will play pivotal roles. Also, Pratik Dixit, who was a part of Bollywood film Bang Bang, will be seen in the web-series.

