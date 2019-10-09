    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Jana Na Dil Se Door’s Priyanka Kandwal Aka TikTok's Madhubala Is Latest Internet Sensation

      By
      |

      Television actress Priyanka Kandwal, who was seen on shows like Jana Na Dil Se Door and Mariam Khan, is hitting headlines for her TikTok videos! The actress is seen imitating the gorgeous Bollywood actress Madhubala. People are amazed as she bears an uncanny resemblance to Madhubala. Priyanka, who has been named as TikTok's Madhubala, has now become the latest internet sensation.

      One of the users (Sunanda) shared Priyanka's videos and captioned it, "Tiktok is truly a gift that keeps on giving, you guys!💕💕" and "I am freaking out!!! How is the resemblance so uncanny😍😍" - (sic). She also shared the video from actress' account.

      Jana Na Dil Se Door’s Priyanka Kandwal Aka TikToks Madhubala Is Latest Internet Sensation

      In the videos, Priyanka's dressing style and expressions were so similar to Madhubala that tweeple couldn't stop but praise the actress. They called her 'Hyderabadi madhubala.' Take a look at a few comments!

      Rahul Sharma ‏راہول شرما: Ditto Reincarnation 👥 - (sic)

      Winsome Churchill!: You mimic her perfectly too :) - (sic)

      @chatterboxpb: She's so fuckin beautiful ❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭😭. My heart! Reincarnated Madhubala 🤩🤩🤩😍😍😍😍 - (sic)

      Amit Arora: I really thought for a moment why someone is uploading old Madhubala video on tiktok 😯🤦🏽♂️ The similarity is eerily uncanny!! - (sic)

      A few hours ago, Priyanka shared another video and thanked fans for appreciating her videos. She wrote, "Pagli Haan pagli #madhubala #Bollywood #oldsong #classic #hindimovies thank you everyone for liking my videos on madhubala ji songs. Definitely she is magic so no comparison it's just for fun. I made these videos without thinking that you people would really appreciate. 🙏🏻🙂" - (sic)

