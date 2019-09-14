Jasmin Bhasin Is NOT Interested In Playing Komolika; Says ‘It Won’t Give Me Creative Satisfaction’

Jasmin Is Already In Talks With Makers Of New Shows!

In an interview with TOI, Jasmin revealed as to why she is not interested in playing Komolika. She said, "No doubt Komolika is an iconic character and enjoys a lot of popularity among fans, but I am not interested in stepping into someone else's shoes and I have a genuine reason for it. While actors being replaced is a part and parcel of our industry, but I am already in talks with the makers of some new shows and would want to focus on that."

Why Jasmin Doesn’t Want To Play Komolika

"Also, I would love to do a character which I can live completely, without being judged. Komolika is a character that has already been portrayed by another actress, and it won't give me the creative satisfaction I am looking for. So there is no question of me playing Komolika."

Jasmin Has No Qualms Playing A Negative Role

Further, Jasmin said that she has no issue playing negative or positive roles, but wants the character that she plays to be substantial and meaty. As long as the story revolves around her character, even though it is negative, she doesn't have a problem in playing it.

The Actress Is On A Small Break

Jasmin is currently on a break and is happy with the way her career is shaping up. She says that she has learnt a lot from each character that she played till now.

‘I Am Taking My Time To Rejuvenate’

The actress added, "Right now, I am not doing any show, and am taking my time to rejuvenate. I am on a small break after doing back-to-back shows on TV. It is important to take short breaks for the best use of your creative talents."