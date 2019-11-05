    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Jasmin Bhasin Reacts To Link-up Rumours With Siddharth Shukla And Aly Goni

      Jasmin Bhasin, who was seen in shows like Tashan-E-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak and Khatron Ke Khiladi, has been hitting the headlines for both personal and professional reasons. It has to be recalled that recently, the actress was linked to her Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestant Aly Goni and Dil Se Dil Tak co-actor, Sidharth Shukla. The actress has finally reacted to these link-up rumours.

      On Her Link-up With Aly Goni

      On Her Link-up With Aly Goni

      Regarding her link-up with Aly, Jasmine told TOI, "Aly and I are not in a relationship, we are just good friends. A few of us, including Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Punit Pathak, bonded really well during the course of the show and continue to be good friends. But, I suppose it's convenient to link Aly and me as we are single and good looking. These rumours won't affect our equation, and I don't pay heed to them. I am not someone who will hide my relationship."

      Jasmin Linked Her Dil Se Dil Tak Co-star Siddharth Shukla

      Jasmin Linked Her Dil Se Dil Tak Co-star Siddharth Shukla

      It has to be recalled that while shooting for Dil Se Dil Tak, Jasmine was in the news for her alleged proximity to her co-star Siddharth. There were also reports of catfights between her and Rashami Desai, who was also a part of the show.

      The Actress Clarifies She & Siddharth Shared A Healthy Equation

      The Actress Clarifies She & Siddharth Shared A Healthy Equation

      Regarding her alleged proximity to Sid, Jasmin said that she and Siddharth were thorough professionals on the sets and shared a healthy equation. She also clarified that she and Rashami never fought.

      Jasmin Is Single!

      Jasmin Is Single!

      When asked about her current relationship status, the Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress said, "I am not in a relationship with anybody as of now. I have always planned my life and I don't intend to concentrate on anything except work for the next couple of years. Juggling too many things can disturb the balance and throw your personal or professional life off track." She also added that she prefers a partner who is not from the industry.

      Meanwhile, on the professional front, it is being said that the actress will be seen in Naagin 4.

      Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla To Be Thrown Out Of The House; #WeSupportSidShukla Trends On Twitter

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 17:39 [IST]
