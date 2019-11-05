Jasmin Bhasin Reacts To Link-up Rumours With Siddharth Shukla And Aly Goni

On Her Link-up With Aly Goni

Regarding her link-up with Aly, Jasmine told TOI, "Aly and I are not in a relationship, we are just good friends. A few of us, including Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Punit Pathak, bonded really well during the course of the show and continue to be good friends. But, I suppose it's convenient to link Aly and me as we are single and good looking. These rumours won't affect our equation, and I don't pay heed to them. I am not someone who will hide my relationship."

Jasmin Linked Her Dil Se Dil Tak Co-star Siddharth Shukla

It has to be recalled that while shooting for Dil Se Dil Tak, Jasmine was in the news for her alleged proximity to her co-star Siddharth. There were also reports of catfights between her and Rashami Desai, who was also a part of the show.

The Actress Clarifies She & Siddharth Shared A Healthy Equation

Regarding her alleged proximity to Sid, Jasmin said that she and Siddharth were thorough professionals on the sets and shared a healthy equation. She also clarified that she and Rashami never fought.

Jasmin Is Single!

When asked about her current relationship status, the Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress said, "I am not in a relationship with anybody as of now. I have always planned my life and I don't intend to concentrate on anything except work for the next couple of years. Juggling too many things can disturb the balance and throw your personal or professional life off track." She also added that she prefers a partner who is not from the industry.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, it is being said that the actress will be seen in Naagin 4.