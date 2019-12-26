Bigg Boss 13: Jasmin Bhasin Says Sidharth Can NEVER Misbehave With Women; Rashami Often Targets Him

Recently, the fight between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla took an ugly turn. Netizens were divided on Twitter - while a few supported Sidharth, some of them slammed him for his violent behaviour. Even celebrities were seen expressing their views. After Kamya Punjabi and Vindu Dara Singh, Sid's Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Jasmin Bhasin came out in support of him. It has to be recalled that Naagin 4 actress had worked with both Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth and Rashami in Colors' show Dil Se Dil Tak. Hence, the actress knows the duo pretty well! Jasmin revealed that Sidharth can never misbehave with women.

Jasmin was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Sidharth can never misbehave with a woman. I have worked with him and I know the kind of person he is. Rashami often targets him in the house, which isn't right on her part. Sidharth will not say such things for the sake of being in the show. He lost his cool because he was hurt. Rashami should play the game wisely."

Recently, Jasmin also entered the Bigg Boss house as a special guest for a task. Sidharth was extremely happy with her entry and hugged her. The actress was seen giving Sid some advice.

She spoke to Sid about his 'aisi ladki' comment and said that although it might not be an abusive word, it sounded bad on hearing.

Meanwhile, Sidharth asked Jasmin to clarify the allegations made against him by Rashami. He told Jasmin that Rashami thinks 'he would steal her lines from the show and give it to Jasmin' and 'he was thrown out of the house twice', to which, Jasmin kept saying, "Nahi nahi." She advised them not to dig into the past and asked Sid to show his good side to the audience.

