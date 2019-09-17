Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij REVEAL Their Daughter’s Name To Be Tara Jay Bhanushali In The CUTEST Way

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij became proud parents to a baby girl on August 21, 2019. The couple had announced the news on social media with an adorable post. They had even requested their fans to suggest names starting with letters M or T for their daughter. In his recent post, Jay thanked his fans and revealed that they have got 20,000 names as suggestions and have decided their princess's name, which they will announce soon. An hour ago, the actors took to social media and announced their little angel's name Tara Jay Bhanushali.

Sharing a cute video which had 'Chanda ki dholi' playing in the background, Jay wrote, "First of all thank you all for the blessing and good wishes for my baby..more than 20 thousand comments and finally me and @mahhivij have finally decided her name so please welcome "TARA JAY BHANUSHALI" star of our eyes and my life 👼👼 #proudfather #father #fatherdaughter #fatheranddaughter #newborn #newdad #dad #daddy #daddysgirl #tiktok #tiktokgirls @tiktok @indiatiktok." - (sic)

Mahhi too wrote, "We are blessed beyond measure to announce the name of our sweet and lovely little angel 😇 TARA JAY BHANUSHALI.Never in our lives have our hearts felt this incredible amount of joy.❤️💋👏💖🌸#mybaby #newmothers @ijaybhanushali @tiktok @tiktokindia #baby #name #love thank you 🙏 to my insta family." - (sic)

Jay is currently loving his responsibilities of a new dad. He had shared a picture in which he was seen holding his daughter on his shoulder while trying to make her burp. He wrote, "Getting Burp out of your little one is probably the best satisfaction I have come across.Tired hands sleepy eyes but your daughter on your shoulder Priceless..." - (sic)

Both Jay and Mahhi are enjoying parenthood and have been sharing several pictures and videos on social media.

