Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Welcome Baby Girl; Share Adorable Picture Of Their Little Princess

Television's popular couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are blessed with a baby girl. The couple took to social media to announce the good news in the most adorable way! While Jay shared a picture of him kissing little feet of his newborn baby, Mahhi shared a video in which her other kids are jumping with joy.

Sharing a picture and video, Mahhi wrote, "Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents.we feel complete.We are blessed with baby girl 👧 ❤️💋🙏thank u god for everything this one is special thank you.We feel blessed.My best friend is here.Meri zindagi Badal di 🙏🙏🙏🙏" - (sic)

Jay captioned the first picture of the baby and wrote, "The future just arrived,a brand new baby here to play.Ten little fingers ten little toes,mommy's eyes and daddy's nose.. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents ITS A GIRL💃🤱 @mahhivij #parenthood #parents #father #fathersday #itsagirl ##girl #princess #love #lovemywife #mother #babygirl #fatherdaughter #emotional." - (sic)

Nivedita Basu, Aamir Ali, Arjit Taneja, Neha Saxena, Aashka Goradia, Ridhi Dogra, Kapil Sharma, Shabbir Ahluwalia and others congratualted the couple.

Earlier, when Jay was asked about embracing fatherhood, he had told IANS, "It is a fascinating feeling to be a parent all over again and it is even more thrilling because this is our first kid together." He had said that he wants to help Mahhi in every possible way. He even added that he is learning lullabies.

Jay and Mahhi got married in 2010. This is the couple's first child. It has to be recalled that they are already foster parents to their house-help Manoj's children Khushi and Rajveer.

Most Read: Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar Returns As Judge On Popular Demand; Aditya Narayan To Host The Show