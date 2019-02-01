Jeetendra Reveals Why Ekta Kapoor Named Her Son Ravie; Says His Family Feels The Baby Looks Like Him

Jeetendra Says His Life Is Complete

Speaking about becoming a grandfather again, Jeetendra was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "I was a dada earlier. Now, I have become a nana. My life is complete!"

Why Ekta Named Her Son Ravie?

Talking about naming the child Ravie, the veteran actor said, "They wanted an astrologically (favourable) name starting with R, and then Ekta thought why not name him after baba?" They added "E" at the end.

‘My Family Says Ravie Looks Just Like Me’

He said, "Shobha and I were over the moon when we heard it first. We are looking forward to him coming home." He further added, "My family says he (Ravie) looks just like me, but then, a child's looks keep changing every day. It's tough to say who he will resemble in the future. Now, I have Laksshya and Ravie - they are the apple of my eye. I can die peacefully now as both my babies have their own babies."

Does He Wish To See His Children Married?

Both Ekta and Tusshar are not married and have chosen to be single parents to their kids. When asked whether he wishes to see his children get married someday, he said, "I believe one must be happy in life. [It doesn't matter] whether you are married or single."

Jeetendra Further Added…

"For me, the idea was that Tusshar and Ekta should have someone to come back home to. A baby is the biggest blessing and responsibility to have. With responsibility comes to passion, love, happiness and a purpose in life. There cannot be a bigger responsibility than taking care of a baby."