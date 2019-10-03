    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Jennifer’s Beyhadh 2 Promo Out: Maya's Hatred To Overarch All Boundaries; Harshad Chopda Wishes Luck

      Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh 2 promo out, Maya looked more dangerous than ever | FilmiBeat

      Jennifer Winget will soon return to the small screen with Sony TV's Beyhadh 2. The actress had teased fans with a couple of pictures and revealed about her character Maya. The makers recently shared the first promo of the show and captioned it, "Will Maya's hatred overarch all boundaries ever set? Watch #MayaAgain in #Beyhadh2 only on Sony. #ComingSoon @jenniferwinget1." - (sic)

      Beyhadh 2 Promo

      In the promo, Jennifer was seen dressed in black attire, sitting on the floor and holding a clock. She stares at the clock and says, "Aksar ye soch kar neend nahin aati ki koi chain se so raha hai." As she plays with it, she gets a scratch on the hand and smashes the clock on the floor.

      Maya's Hatred Overarches All Boundaries

      The actress will be seen deadlier than before. She will be seen crossing all the boundaries to take revenge. This time, the show will not be about Beyhadh ‘pyaar (love)', instead it will be Beyhadh ‘nafrat (hatred)'.

      Rajesh Khattar Wishes Maya Baby!

      As soon as she shared the promo video, her friends and colleagues wished her luck. Rajesh Khattar, who was seen in Beyhadh Season 1 and Bepannaah, wrote, "Abb chaine se sone bhi nahi degi Maya Baby 😀 अब पचास पचास कोस दूर तक जब कोई बच्चा रात को रोएगा तो माँ कहेगी बेटे सो जा , नहीं तो maya आ जाएगी 😀😅 Awesome👌 more power to u girl & the characters u create @jenniferwinget1." - (sic)

      Harshad Chopda Wishes Her Luck

      Jennifer's Bepannaah co-actors Namita Dubey and Harshad Chopda too wished her. While Namita wrote, "Full power 😍," Harshad commented, "Best of luck 🤗." - (sic)

      Fans Eagerly Waiting For Beyhadh 2

      Fans are excited and eagerly waiting for the show. They commented, "This gonna make me crazy hell💔," "I'm tooo exited mam you're acting is extraordinary... I just love the way you're...😍😍🙌🙌," "Waiting on fire 😭😭😭❤️," "Maya's madness will destroy everything! Can't wait 🔥🔥" - (sic)

      Jennifer To Romance Ashish Chowdhary & Shivin Narang

      For the uninitiated, Jennifer will be paired opposite Ashish Chowdhary and Shivin Narang. Apparently, Ashish, who will play an elderly man in a relationship with Jennifer, will later dump her. To take revenge on him, Jennifer falls in love with Ashish's son (Shivin Narang).

      Are you excited for the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.

      View this post on Instagram

      Will Maya's hatred overarch all boundaries ever set? Watch #MayaAgain in #Beyhadh2 only on Sony. #ComingSoon @jenniferwinget1

      A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on Oct 1, 2019 at 5:45am PDT

