Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2 NEW Promo: Get Ready To Witness Maya’s ‘Beyhadh’ Hatred
Jennifer Winget is back as a psycho lover Maya with Beyhadh 2. While the first season starred Kushal Tandon, the second season will have Ashish Chowdhary and Shivin Narang in lead roles. The makers of the show revealed the second promo recently which featured Jennifer. Believe us, Maya indeed looks brutal and fiery this time!
Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2 Promo
In the promo, Jennifer aka Maya is seen hanging upside down while performing an aerial act. Her evil look is sure to scare you. As Maya is shown, the voiceover says, "Laila-Majnu, Heer-Ranjha, Romeo-Juliet.. pyaar ki kayi misaalen hain, par nafrat ki... koi nahi!" - (sic)
Maya Will Cross All Limits!
The makers shared the promo and captioned it, "You have heard love stories over aeons. Now it's time to witness the story of hatred, one that will cross all limits because #MayaAgain will be back in action. #StayTuned #ComingSoon #Beyhadh2 @jenniferwinget1." - (sic)
Jennifer Winget On Playing Maya
As the makers launched the promo, Jennifer spoke about the show and her character Maya during a live chat on Instagram. She revealed that Season 2 will be completely different from the pilot season. She said, "Trust me, #MayaAgain will blow your mind away. She is really scary this time. She scares me also sometimes." - (sic)
Maya’s Agenda In Season 2
When asked as to what will be Maya's agenda this season, she said, "Maya's agenda of this season is 'beyhadh nafrat'. The first season was all about 'beyhadh pyaar', and second season is all about 'beyhadh nafrat'. Now, why this hatred... for this, you will have to stay tuned and you shall get the answer very soon." - (sic)
Maya To Do Things Beyond Imagination, Yet Again!
She also revealed that we will get to watch Maya doing things beyond imagination, yet again. Jennifer promised that #MayaAgain will keep us on the edge of the seat. When asked to describe Maya, she said, "Unpredictable, intense and extremely passionate." - (sic)
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @sonytvofficial with @get_repost ・・・ You have heard love stories over aeons. Now it's time to witness the story of hatred, one that will cross all limits because #MayaAgain will be back in action. #StayTuned #ComingSoon #Beyhadh2 @jenniferwinget1
A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Oct 15, 2019 at 5:59am PDT
As the promo was launched, fans trended #MayaAgain on Twitter.
Most Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani NOT Returning To The Show For Good, Confirms Husband!