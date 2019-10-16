Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2 NEW Promo: Get Ready To Witness Maya’s ‘Beyhadh’ Hatred

Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2 Promo

In the promo, Jennifer aka Maya is seen hanging upside down while performing an aerial act. Her evil look is sure to scare you. As Maya is shown, the voiceover says, "Laila-Majnu, Heer-Ranjha, Romeo-Juliet.. pyaar ki kayi misaalen hain, par nafrat ki... koi nahi!" - (sic)

Maya Will Cross All Limits!

The makers shared the promo and captioned it, "You have heard love stories over aeons. Now it's time to witness the story of hatred, one that will cross all limits because #MayaAgain will be back in action. #StayTuned #ComingSoon #Beyhadh2 @jenniferwinget1." - (sic)

Jennifer Winget On Playing Maya

As the makers launched the promo, Jennifer spoke about the show and her character Maya during a live chat on Instagram. She revealed that Season 2 will be completely different from the pilot season. She said, "Trust me, #MayaAgain will blow your mind away. She is really scary this time. She scares me also sometimes." - (sic)

Maya’s Agenda In Season 2

When asked as to what will be Maya's agenda this season, she said, "Maya's agenda of this season is 'beyhadh nafrat'. The first season was all about 'beyhadh pyaar', and second season is all about 'beyhadh nafrat'. Now, why this hatred... for this, you will have to stay tuned and you shall get the answer very soon." - (sic)

Maya To Do Things Beyond Imagination, Yet Again!

She also revealed that we will get to watch Maya doing things beyond imagination, yet again. Jennifer promised that #MayaAgain will keep us on the edge of the seat. When asked to describe Maya, she said, "Unpredictable, intense and extremely passionate." - (sic)