Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh 2 Storyline Confirmed; Here's When They Might Start Shooting!
Beyhadh was one of the popular shows on Sony TV. Jennifer Winget returned to this fictional show in a never-seen-before avatar. Playing a negative role, that of an obsessive lover, the actress impressed viewers with her amazing acting chops. Her style/costumes on the show also came in for appreciation. Beyhadh being a finite series, the makers took the liberty of ending it with a mysterious climax and thereby keeping the audience on tenterhooks. Recently, there were rumours of the show's return with the second season. Even Jennifer had hinted about the same. Now, the makers have confirmed that they are working on it.
The Conversations For Beyhadh 2 Are On!
The producer of the show Prateek Sharma revealed to Pinkvilla that the storyline for the show has been finalised. "Later part of the year we will start Beyhadh 2. The conversations are on," he was quoted as saying.
Beyhadh Storyline Finalised!
He further added, "No information given on that. Right now nothing is finalised. The storyline we have finalised though." When asked what the story will be about, the producer said, "Beyhadh has always been about obsession."
Kushal Tandon & Aneri Vajani
So, will we get to watch Jennifer again in a negative role? On the other hand, Kushal Tandon, who played Arjun on the show, had hinted that he would not be part of the show. It was also said that Aneri Vajani, who played Saanjh, will continue to be part of it.
Will Harshad Chopda Be Part Of Beyhadh 2?
There were also reports that Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda might be approached for the show owing to the amazing chemistry between Jen and him. Let's wait and watch what the makers have in store for us!
