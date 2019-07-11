Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh 2 Storyline Confirmed; Here's When They Might Start Shooting!

The Conversations For Beyhadh 2 Are On!

The producer of the show Prateek Sharma revealed to Pinkvilla that the storyline for the show has been finalised. "Later part of the year we will start Beyhadh 2. The conversations are on," he was quoted as saying.

Beyhadh Storyline Finalised!

He further added, "No information given on that. Right now nothing is finalised. The storyline we have finalised though." When asked what the story will be about, the producer said, "Beyhadh has always been about obsession."

Kushal Tandon & Aneri Vajani

So, will we get to watch Jennifer again in a negative role? On the other hand, Kushal Tandon, who played Arjun on the show, had hinted that he would not be part of the show. It was also said that Aneri Vajani, who played Saanjh, will continue to be part of it.

Will Harshad Chopda Be Part Of Beyhadh 2?

There were also reports that Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda might be approached for the show owing to the amazing chemistry between Jen and him. Let's wait and watch what the makers have in store for us!