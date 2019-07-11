English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh 2 Storyline Confirmed; Here's When They Might Start Shooting!

    By
    |

    Beyhadh was one of the popular shows on Sony TV. Jennifer Winget returned to this fictional show in a never-seen-before avatar. Playing a negative role, that of an obsessive lover, the actress impressed viewers with her amazing acting chops. Her style/costumes on the show also came in for appreciation. Beyhadh being a finite series, the makers took the liberty of ending it with a mysterious climax and thereby keeping the audience on tenterhooks. Recently, there were rumours of the show's return with the second season. Even Jennifer had hinted about the same. Now, the makers have confirmed that they are working on it.

    The Conversations For Beyhadh 2 Are On!

    The producer of the show Prateek Sharma revealed to Pinkvilla that the storyline for the show has been finalised. "Later part of the year we will start Beyhadh 2. The conversations are on," he was quoted as saying.

    Beyhadh Storyline Finalised!

    He further added, "No information given on that. Right now nothing is finalised. The storyline we have finalised though." When asked what the story will be about, the producer said, "Beyhadh has always been about obsession."

    Kushal Tandon & Aneri Vajani

    So, will we get to watch Jennifer again in a negative role? On the other hand, Kushal Tandon, who played Arjun on the show, had hinted that he would not be part of the show. It was also said that Aneri Vajani, who played Saanjh, will continue to be part of it.

    Will Harshad Chopda Be Part Of Beyhadh 2?

    There were also reports that Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda might be approached for the show owing to the amazing chemistry between Jen and him. Let's wait and watch what the makers have in store for us!

    Most Read: Ram Kapoor Undergoes Major Transformation; His Pictures From Fat To Fit Go Viral!

    More BEYHADH News

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue