Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopda & Others Party Together; The Actors Are Giving Us Christmas Vibes!

Jennifer Looks Stunning

Apparently, Jennifer was seen wearing two looks! In the first look, Jennifer donned a shimmer green dress, while in the second look, she wore a shimmering red dress. In both looks, she looked stunning and stylish.

The Actress Writes…

Jennifer shared a few pictures and wrote, "Tis the season to be jolly..and boy did we go all out!! Compliments of the season from me and mine to you and yours.❤️🎄🎉🥂. @rubinas @suetox @simmerouquai @poojabsharma missed you guys!😌."

Rohit Nag Shares A Picture

Aishwarya Sakhuja's husband and actor, Rohit Nag also shared a group picture and captioned it, " When Christmas came early...Thank u @jenniferwinget1."

Kavita Ghai With Harshad & Jennifer

Kavita Ghai shared a few pictures and captioned them, "Gonna look forward for another blissful year ahead, no regrets at all for 2019... just great hopes and lots of expectations in my heart I eagerly await for 2020.........May God bless n answer all your dreams my loves............💝."

Fans Share Pictures & Videos

Fans shared a few videos on social media. In one of the videos, Jennifer was seen making a wish; in another video, she was seen singing the Bepannaah title track with her co-stars.