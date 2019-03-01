Jennifer Winget & Sunil Grover In Nach Baliye 9; Salman Khan To Produce The Show!

Salman & Katrina To Judge Nach Baliye 9!

A source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "It is slated to go on air in the next few months and the channel has plans to make this season grander. While celebrity couples and judges are being shortlisted, the channel is keen on having Salman come on board." It is also said that Katrina might be in the judges panel!

Jennifer Winget As A Host

The latest report is Jennifer Winget will be seen on the dance reality show. No, she won't participate, but she will be seen as the host! A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "Jennifer is charming and versatile and she loves dancing."

Jennifer Will Add Glamour Quotient To The Show!

The source added, "She was ranked 14th in a poll conducted by a magazine on the top TV personalities of 2018. Getting her on board will certainly increase the glamour quotient of the show."

Sunil Grover To Co-host The Show With Jennifer!

Earlier, the makers were on the lookout for a male host who would accompany Jennifer. Now, it is being said that Kanpur Wale Khuranas' Sunil Grover will co-host the show with Jennifer!

Exes Also To Participate!

The interesting part of the show is, this time, apart from couples who are dating and married, the makers have apparently approached exes like Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff!