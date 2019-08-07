Jennifer Winget To Romance Naamkaran Actor In Beyhadh 2!

The second season of Sony TV's popular show Beyhadh that starred Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon in the lead roles, is underway. Writer-turned-producer Prateek had said that he is ecstatic and is looking forward to Beyhadh 2. He also confirmed that things are at an initial stage but they are in discussion with Jennifer for her dates. There were also reports that Harshad Chopda might be seen opposite Jennifer in the second season!

But, looks like nothing as such will be happening, as the latest report suggests that the makers have approached Viraf Patel to play the leading man on the show! Viraf was earlier seen in Star Plus' popular show Naamkaran, in which he was paired opposite Barkha Bisht.

A source associated with the project was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, we are looking forward to roping in Viraf Patel for the part of the leading man on the show. However, there is a twist in the character he will play on the show, which will surely take his fans by surprise. He is a talented actor and we hope to recreate the 'Beyhad' magic with the new season."

Well, we are sure that fans of Jennifer would be extremely upset if any other actor than Harshad would is roped opposite her!

It has to be recalled that Jennifer was praised for her amazing performance in Beyhadh. She played the negative role, Maya on the show and was paired opposite Kushal. Post the show, the actress was seen in Bepannaah, in which she was paired opposite Harshad Chopda. Jennifer and Harshad's pairing became an instant hit and ever since the show went off air, fans are eagerly waiting for the actors to unite for either Bepannaah 2, Beyhadh 2 or any other show for that matter.

