Journalist APOLOGISES to Hina Khan; Says His Caption Has Been Grossly MISCONSTRUED!

Hina Says She Will Make Her Own Place

Hina gave it back to the haters and wrote, "I was persistent, I am constant and I will be efficient again n again n again. Don't know where I belong Don't know if I have to, the place don't define me because as always I will work my A*# off and I will make my own place! My promise. A proud outsider from my Chandivali studio."

#FromChandivaliToCannes

She also shared another caption that read, "#FromChandivaliToCannes This hashtag is love and guess what I acutally started from Chandivali back then 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"

The Journalist Says His Caption Was Grossly Misconstrued

The journalist took to his Instagram to apologise the actress. He shared on his Instagram story, "My apologies to Hina Khan. My Instaa caption has been grossly misconstrued. I would never ever belittle an artiste. Those who know me well enough will agree that I'm inclusive and always appreciative of talent. My remark was meant to suggest that Cannes has become Bollywood centric."

The Journalist Apologises To Hina Khan

He further wrote, "Studios like Chandivali etc are the very studios that I've spent my time as a rookie reporter. I would never run down my wonder years spent in these studios. My sincere apologies to Hina again. I wish you continued success."

Hina Thanks The Journalist For Acknowledging!

Hina replied to the journalist, "Dear @jiteshpillaai Thank you for acknowledging it.. And thank you for your good wishes.. wish you the same. Regards Hina Khan."