A Journalist Makes CHEAP Comment On Hina’s Cannes Debut; Divyanka, Karan & Others SLAM Him!

Vikas Kalantri Slams The Journalist

Vikas re-shared a picture shared by the journalist and wrote, "Appalling to see when a senior journalist like (name) looks down upon a person @realhinakhan who has worked her way up and worked hard & reached where she has of which we all are proud off 😊. Disgusting to see when people look down upon television personalities. They are bigger than most and work harder than anyone out there. Totally condemn this post 👎👎"

Karan Wahi Slams The Journalist

Other celebrities too supported Vikas and slammed the journalist for the cheap comment. Karan Wahi commented, "True That ... Ye chandivali ke studios he hai ,jinki wajah se hindustan entertain hota hai ... I think people talk like this show what they r made of..U dont make or break us ,our work ethics and commitment does."

Vikas Writes...

Vikas replied to Karan, "Absolutely bro. He needs someone to show him the mirror and popularity of television. Living in another world of delusions 😊"

Divyanka Writes...

Divyanka too slammed the journalist and supported Hina. The actress wrote, "They can't imagine the journey TV people go through, whom their own mothers love ardently. She looked beautiful...the picture selection is bad as her eyes are shut in it."

Vikas Agrees With Divyanka

Vikas replied to Divyanka, "ao agree with you. I think television artists work harder and are more popular than anyone today. U r an example of that as well my friend. 🤗🤗"

Other Actors Supported Hina; The Actress Responds

Karanvir Bohra: True that Brother.

Aalisha Panwar: Very true.

Kanica Maheshwari: Agree.

Hina Khan too responded. She wrote, "Respect my friend 🙏"