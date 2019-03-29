English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Juhi Parmar ESCAPES Death On Holi; Says She Whispered To Aashka To Take Care Of Her Daughter!

    By
    |

    Kumkum actress Juhi Parmar, who is a doting mother to 6-year-old Samairaa, encountered a near death experience on Holi. The actress shared the shocking incident an open letter on Instagram, revealing how she narrowly escaped death on the night of Holi. In the letter, Juhi revealed that she was at a Holi party at her best friend Aashka Goradia's house and she suddenly started throwing up. Her nasal passage choked and she wasn't able to breathe. She thought she wouldn't survive and asked her bestie Aashka Goradia to take care of her daughter. Read on to know more!

    Juhi Shares The Shocking Incident In An Open Letter

    Juhi wrote, "I was at my best friend, Aashka Goradia's house, from where I was rushed to the hospital around 10:30-11 pm at night. I couldn't breathe but surprisingly all my parameters medically were fine- the oxygen, the carbon- dioxide, the ECG, the blood pressure etc, were all in place. However, I could feel myself choking and I felt that I wouldn't be able to survive for another five minutes. I whispered to Aashka to take care of my daughter Samairra because I felt I wouldn't survive."

    ‘I Saw My Whole Life In Front Of Me!’

    "And then... I had a surreal experience. I saw my whole life in front of me! I could feel my soul at the threshold ... and I couldn't have let that happen as I couldn't do that to my daughter!!!!" - (sic)

    ‘Please Let Me Live For My Daughter’

    "I held on to my heart tightly and started having a conversation with God and told Him that 'I am sorry for all the times I have taken life for granted. I am sorry for all the times I have been ungrateful. I am sorry for worrying about the grief that I went through in my life rather than counting my blessings. I am sorry but please let me LIVE FOR MY DAUGHTER!" - (sic)

    Aashka & Brent Were By Juhi’s Side

    "I was blessed in that moment to have my best friends Aashka and Brent for being there and rushing me from one hospital to another and to make sure I am ok, blessed to have my child who held on to my hand and said ‘Mamma Calm Down, You will be Okay!'" - (sic)

    ‘I Truly Counted My Blessings’

    "My father who despite his age, stood for hours in the hospital, my sister and brother in law who left everything and rushed by my side, my mother who prayed all night for me, and Anup Bhaiya who kept sending me healings all night. I truly COUNTED MY BLESSINGS!" - (sic)

    ‘I Am Happy & Grateful For Everything I Have’

    "Today as I write to you, I am living in the same body but the soul inside has changed! I am happy and grateful for everything I have....And with it starts a new journey, one I shall be sharing with you all soon!" - (sic)

    View this post on Instagram

    Dear Life, I Am Here To Live!!!!

    A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar14) on Mar 28, 2019 at 8:17am PDT

    Most Read: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2: Who Looks Good With Kunal Jaisingh - Tejasswi Prakash Or Aneri Vajani?

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 13:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue