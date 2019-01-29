Juhi Parmar Threw A Grand Birthday Party For Her Little Princess Samairra; Aashka Goradia Attends

Juhi Parmar Threw A Grand B'day Party For Samairra

Sharing pictures from her daughter's party, Juhi wrote, "When I count my blessings, my little girl you are on top of that list! Watching your excitement from so many days for your special day and then finally being able to enjoy it yesterday, was an overwhelming feeling for your Mamma." - (sic)

Samairra Looked Like A Little Princess

"Moments from last night are still playing in front of my eyes as I smile and thank the universe for choosing me as your mother! My little princess don't grow up too fast as I loved the innocence and purity with which you enjoyed every moment yesterday!" - (sic)

Samairra’s Birthday Cake

Juhi posted a few pictures snapped with the birthday girl & family and captioned it as, "Our families are our roots, our foundation and the core of our being! And for Sammy and I, our family is our greatest strength and support system!" - (sic)

The Birthday Girl With Her Nana & Nani!

"Nana and Nani you are there to take care of Samairra with unconditional love and care whenever I am away shooting and Maasi her bond with you is reallly special! Thank you for showering her with gifts and making her birthday memorable for her!" - (sic)

Aashka Goradia With The Birthday Girl

Posting picture of Samaira snapped with her maasi Aaskha Goradia, the actress wrote, "The relation these two share is so special! I know my little one was looking for her Elsa and that smile on her face as soon as she saw the most perfect cake was priceless! Thank you Aashu for giving our little Princess this very special cake on her birthday! She's now counting down to your birthday so that she can make it special for her maasi." - (sic)

Aashka Wishes Samairra

Aashka shared a few pictures from the birthday party and wrote, "Happy Birthday my Princess Sammy ❤️ @samairratales. From this year on you have a lot to discover, your shine will keep everything going. You are so loved that you will never feel a need for anything or anyone. @juhiparmar14 I want to say that you are Sammy's mommy and daddy too. Love you both ❤️ so much!" - (sic)