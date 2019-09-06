English
    Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum's Crazy Fans Trend #NoSonakshiNoKPK; Dipika Kakar Thanks Them For Their Love

    Dipika Kakar has a huge fan following, thanks to her show Sasural Simar Ka. She later went on to bag Bigg Boss 12 trophy as well. The actress is currently seen in Sandip Sikcand's show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She plays an actress, Sonakshi in the show. In the show, Sonakshi's television character 'Parvati' got ousted from Kahaani Parvati Ki (KPK) owing to a scandal.

    Fans have taken Dipika's on-screen show so seriously that they started to trend #NoSonakshiNoKPK. Take a look at a few comments.

    "Imagine trending for a fictional character played by our favorite fictional character!!! ONLY THE KHKT FANDOM CAN RELATE! #NoSonakshiNoKPK." - (sic)

    "Abhi abhi toh Rohit ko interest aane laga tha KPK mein (only because of Sonakshi) and now replacement? #NoSonakshiNoKPK." - (sic)

    "Other fandoms: we are trending for a confession. we are trending for a reunion. we are trending for shaadi. we are trending for suhaagraat. us: we are trending for them to bring back the fictional character that sonakshi plays #NoSonakshiNoKPK." - (sic)

    "#KahaanHumKahaanTum fandom is that extra fandom which can trend playfully.Literally the most craziest bunch of people I must say. #NoSonakshiNoKPK is trending in India at no 10. @karanvgrover22 @ms_dipika @SandiipSikcand @veenaasikcand." - (sic)

    So overwhelmed with the response from the fans, Dipika immediately took to social media to thank them for showering so much love and support for her as well as the show. She shared a video and captioned it, "A very small way of saying Thank You to all my fans who always love me unconditionally!!! 🏻#grateful #blessed #dipstars #sonakshirastogi #trending #kahaanhumkahaantum @StarPlus." - (sic)

    A very small way of saying Thank You to all my fans who always love me unconditionally!!! ❤🙏🏻#grateful #blessed #dipstars #sonakshirastogi #trending #kahaanhumkahaantum #starplus

