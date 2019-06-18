Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Review: The Show Is Refreshing; RoNakshi Has Already Impressed Fans!

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Review

There is no over the top scenes and everyone's costume is according to their role. The story also seem refreshing. Fans are impressed with the storyline already and are heaping praises on Dipika and Karan. In fact, they are also in love with their jodi and have nicknamed them ‘RoNakshi' already! We just hope there will not be any saas-bahu drama in the show, in the future! Check out fans comments!

"Loved the first episode of #KahaanHumKahaanTum ❣ Finally something fresh and sweet to watch on TV. Thank you, @StarPlus and #SandipSikcand. 😊#RoNakshi look adorable! 😍@ms_dipika @karanvgrover22."

@Prativa76819781: I must say the story is simple but fresh .....after 1 year something worth to watch. #KahaanHumKahaanTum

@ImaginatorC: The epi was good. A kind of realistic portrayal of what happens on sets. Dipika and Karan are amazing in their roles ❤❤ #KahaanHumKahaanTum #KHKT #RoNakshi

"Absolutely loved the first episode of #KahaanHumKahaanTum no over to top drama, no clichéd romance. Just good story telling and powerful performance by @ms_dipika and Karan. I just hope this show will maintain it's beauty...Good Job 👏👏"

"#KahaanHumKahaanTum this really looks promising. Tonight was just the beginning , loving dipika's look. #Ronakshi is going rule our hearts. #SonakshiRastogi she is such a sweetheart. @ms_dipika @karanvgrover22 @StarPlus."

"#Recap ❤ ❤ #KahaanHumKahaanTum He is just holding her hand and I'm already having goosebumps! #Ronakshi ❤ Loving this Jodi. Waiting for tonights episode! @ms_dipika @karanvgrover22 @StarPlus"

"Just watched first episode of #KahaanHumKahaanTum .I must say it's very good and nicely scripted 👏. Rohit and Sonakshi are looking a fresh breath of air😍. Looking forward to it. ♥️ @ms_dipika @karanvgrover22"

If you have missed, then you must watch the first episode not because the show is good but also because, it has Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi's guest entry!