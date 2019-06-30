English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Romil Chaudhary Is DARK Past Of Dipika Kakar On The Show!

    By
    |

    Dipika Kakar is currently seen in Sandiip Sikand's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which has been appreciated by the fans. The show revolves around the stories of a popular television actress, Sonakshi and a surgeon, Dr Rohan Sippy. Fans are loving the cute banter between the duo. While Rohan doesn't understand the logic of television shows, Sonakshi tries to make him understand to enjoy the show instead of trying to get into the logic.

    Sonakshi's Dark Past

    As the makers revealed in the past episodes, both Sonakshi and Rohan have one common thing, which is their dark past. Sonakshi's dark past is her abusive ex-boyfriend Karan Khanna, played by Romil Chaudhary.

    Karan Khanna's Is Sonakshi's

    Romil shared a small video on his Instagram account and captioned it, "Meet 😈karan khanna😈 80 % Devil😈 20 % Angel😇 Tottaly Down To Earth🙏."Hina Khan congratulated the actor and wished him luck for the show. Deepak Thakur was all praise for him. He wrote, "Bhai ka Jalva 👌."

    Fans Excited

    Fans, who have been eagerly waiting for Romil's entry were super excited. One of the fans wrote, "finally and long awaited!! this is gonna be simply "too much funn" 🔥😇" Another fan wrote, "karan khanna ka katil look...😘😍😍😍show abb shuru hoga ..guys bachke rehna..we love u romil."

    Fans' Comments

    A few other users wrote, "superexited to watch ur debut romil bhai !" "Oooo bhaisaaaaabbbbbbb.....very much excited to see you😘😘😘 bdiyaaa ek nmbr hahaha," and Finally romil k enter ho gyi ab show dikhna hoga romil aaa hi gyea show mei." - (sic)

    KHKT New Promo

    Meanwhile, the makers have revealed a new promo of the show in which both have common pain! Both Sonakshi and Rohit are both broken souls with troubled past relationships.

    View this post on Instagram

    lots of chapters will unfold... with this new lovestory evolving!!! Do watch #kahaanhumkahaantum Mon-Fri 9pm on @starplus

    A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on Jun 29, 2019 at 6:22am PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    Meet 😈karan khanna😈 80 % Devil😈 20 % Angel😇 Tottaly Down To Earth🙏 #sandipsikcand #starplus #kahaanhumkahaantum #NewsIndia #abpnews

    A post shared by Romil chaudhary (@romilchaudhary02) on Jun 26, 2019 at 6:59am PDT

    Are you too excited about Romil's entry? Hit the comment box to share your views.

    Most Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Witnesses Major Drop; Dance Deewane Debuts On TRP Chart!

    More ROMIL CHAUDHARY News

    Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue