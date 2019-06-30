Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Romil Chaudhary Is DARK Past Of Dipika Kakar On The Show!
Dipika Kakar is currently seen in Sandiip Sikand's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which has been appreciated by the fans. The show revolves around the stories of a popular television actress, Sonakshi and a surgeon, Dr Rohan Sippy. Fans are loving the cute banter between the duo. While Rohan doesn't understand the logic of television shows, Sonakshi tries to make him understand to enjoy the show instead of trying to get into the logic.
Sonakshi's Dark Past
As the makers revealed in the past episodes, both Sonakshi and Rohan have one common thing, which is their dark past. Sonakshi's dark past is her abusive ex-boyfriend Karan Khanna, played by Romil Chaudhary.
Karan Khanna's Is Sonakshi's
Romil shared a small video on his Instagram account and captioned it, "Meet 😈karan khanna😈 80 % Devil😈 20 % Angel😇 Tottaly Down To Earth🙏."Hina Khan congratulated the actor and wished him luck for the show. Deepak Thakur was all praise for him. He wrote, "Bhai ka Jalva 👌."
Fans Excited
Fans, who have been eagerly waiting for Romil's entry were super excited. One of the fans wrote, "finally and long awaited!! this is gonna be simply "too much funn" 🔥😇" Another fan wrote, "karan khanna ka katil look...😘😍😍😍show abb shuru hoga ..guys bachke rehna..we love u romil."
Fans' Comments
A few other users wrote, "superexited to watch ur debut romil bhai !" "Oooo bhaisaaaaabbbbbbb.....very much excited to see you😘😘😘 bdiyaaa ek nmbr hahaha," and Finally romil k enter ho gyi ab show dikhna hoga romil aaa hi gyea show mei." - (sic)
KHKT New Promo
Meanwhile, the makers have revealed a new promo of the show in which both have common pain! Both Sonakshi and Rohit are both broken souls with troubled past relationships.

lots of chapters will unfold... with this new lovestory evolving!!! Do watch #kahaanhumkahaantum Mon-Fri 9pm on @starplus


Meet 😈karan khanna😈 80 % Devil😈 20 % Angel😇 Tottaly Down To Earth🙏 #sandipsikcand #starplus #kahaanhumkahaantum #NewsIndia #abpnews

Are you too excited about Romil's entry? Hit the comment box to share your views.
