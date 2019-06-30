Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Romil Chaudhary Is DARK Past Of Dipika Kakar On The Show!

Sonakshi's Dark Past

As the makers revealed in the past episodes, both Sonakshi and Rohan have one common thing, which is their dark past. Sonakshi's dark past is her abusive ex-boyfriend Karan Khanna, played by Romil Chaudhary.

Karan Khanna's Is Sonakshi's

Romil shared a small video on his Instagram account and captioned it, "Meet 😈karan khanna😈 80 % Devil😈 20 % Angel😇 Tottaly Down To Earth🙏."Hina Khan congratulated the actor and wished him luck for the show. Deepak Thakur was all praise for him. He wrote, "Bhai ka Jalva 👌."

Fans Excited

Fans, who have been eagerly waiting for Romil's entry were super excited. One of the fans wrote, "finally and long awaited!! this is gonna be simply "too much funn" 🔥😇" Another fan wrote, "karan khanna ka katil look...😘😍😍😍show abb shuru hoga ..guys bachke rehna..we love u romil."

Fans' Comments

A few other users wrote, "superexited to watch ur debut romil bhai !" "Oooo bhaisaaaaabbbbbbb.....very much excited to see you😘😘😘 bdiyaaa ek nmbr hahaha," and Finally romil k enter ho gyi ab show dikhna hoga romil aaa hi gyea show mei." - (sic)

KHKT New Promo

Meanwhile, the makers have revealed a new promo of the show in which both have common pain! Both Sonakshi and Rohit are both broken souls with troubled past relationships.