Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan: Fans Demand Niti Taylor & Parth Samthaan’s KYY Season 4; Trend On Twitter!

Mysterious Girl

"I want more offscreen moments.😭i want more of thier mysteries.i want more jealous parth..i want those moments back when parth tease niti.i want that happiness when i wake up and see thier new interview !BASICALLY I WANT THEM BACK YARR!!! #KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan."

@Manik01580469 & @raipavithra6

@Manik01580469: Manik i want to tell you something. There's no one better than you. We want manan back #KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan.

@raipavithra6:There's just something about your touch that drives me crazy ❤😍#KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan @justvoot.

@Nidhi_Kashyapp

"One of the best feelings in the world is when you hug someone you love, and they hug you back even tighter. All girls want is a guy who's taller than her so she can wrap her arms around his neck when they hug and kiss. #KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan ASAP."

@AFathima49

"We want one more this type of cute scene of manan where manik lifts nandini on his back . This two are couple goals ❤❤#KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan #manan #KYYS4OnVoot @BBCStudiosDgtl @justvoot."

@0501_sindhu

"I never ever addicted this much for any serial.Because kyy serial teaching about the whole emotions,like family, friendship,relationship and every thing. #KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan."

Deeptipriya Sahoo

"It's not just a show , it's like water in a sunny day . , Salt in a food , this show has covered every emotion love, frndship, fear everything. Love #KYY World best show and couple. We want #KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan @bbcstudios @BBCStudiosDgtl @LaghateParth @niti_taylor."

Kyyride

"No other Indian show has ever made me feel the way kyy has. I could have never imagined that I would rewatch not just some scenes or episodes, But the whole freaking seasons again n again n not get tried of it but just just want more 💯 #KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan."

the_kyyphile

"Look at them !!! How cute they are 😭😭😭 No one can ever replace manan ❤️ because no other couples could pull off their look and chemistry ❤️ fact is always a fact ! #KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan @BBCStudiosIndia @justvoot @VootSupport @niti_taylor."