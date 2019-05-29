Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan: Fans Demand Niti Taylor & Parth Samthaan’s KYY Season 4; Trend On Twitter!
Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor became the sensation for the youth with their roles Manik and Nandini on popular youth-based show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Their fans had nicknamed them as PaNi and MaNan. The first two seasons were aired on MTV, while the third season was aired on Voot. The show enjoys a cult fan following and created ripples. After the end of the third season, it was said that the fourth season was in Voot's pipeline since long, but the current status is not known!
Fans took to social media demanding the fourth season of the show. They have been trending #KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan on Twitter since a long time. Check out a few tweets!
Mysterious Girl
"I want more offscreen moments.😭i want more of thier mysteries.i want more jealous parth..i want those moments back when parth tease niti.i want that happiness when i wake up and see thier new interview !BASICALLY I WANT THEM BACK YARR!!! #KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan."
@Manik01580469 & @raipavithra6
@Manik01580469: Manik i want to tell you something. There's no one better than you. We want manan back #KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan.
@raipavithra6:There's just something about your touch that drives me crazy ❤😍#KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan @justvoot.
@Nidhi_Kashyapp
"One of the best feelings in the world is when you hug someone you love, and they hug you back even tighter. All girls want is a guy who's taller than her so she can wrap her arms around his neck when they hug and kiss. #KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan ASAP."
@AFathima49
"We want one more this type of cute scene of manan where manik lifts nandini on his back . This two are couple goals ❤❤#KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan #manan #KYYS4OnVoot @BBCStudiosDgtl @justvoot."
@0501_sindhu
"I never ever addicted this much for any serial.Because kyy serial teaching about the whole emotions,like family, friendship,relationship and every thing. #KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan."
Deeptipriya Sahoo
"It's not just a show , it's like water in a sunny day . , Salt in a food , this show has covered every emotion love, frndship, fear everything. Love #KYY World best show and couple. We want #KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan @bbcstudios @BBCStudiosDgtl @LaghateParth @niti_taylor."
Kyyride
"No other Indian show has ever made me feel the way kyy has. I could have never imagined that I would rewatch not just some scenes or episodes, But the whole freaking seasons again n again n not get tried of it but just just want more 💯 #KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan."
the_kyyphile
"Look at them !!! How cute they are 😭😭😭 No one can ever replace manan ❤️ because no other couples could pull off their look and chemistry ❤️ fact is always a fact ! #KYYS4OnVootWithPaNiAsMaNan @BBCStudiosIndia @justvoot @VootSupport @niti_taylor."
(Images Source: Twitter)
