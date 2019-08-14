Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan's Niti Taylor Gets Engaged; Dances Her Heart Out! See Adorable PICS

Niti & Parikshit Dance At Engagement

Niti looked lovely in a white dress which had silver designs while Parikshit looked dapper and complemented in a white shewarni. The couple was seen dancing their heart out at the engagement ceremony.

Niti & Parikshit Get Engaged

Parikshit went down on his knees and made Niti wear the ring. Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress was quite impressed and was all smiles.

Parikshit Sings For Niti

He was also seen singing 'Gulabhi ankhey' song to Niti as she and the guests were seen cheering him. The couple looked madly in love with each other.

The Couple Cut The Cake

Niti and Parikshit were seen cutting the cake. The couple looked adorable together. Parikshit was also seen opening champagne and celebrating their special moment.

Actress' Friends & Fan Clubs Share Pictures

Niti's friends which included actress Chandni Bhagwanani and celebrity manager Ananya Ganguly, among others were present at the occasion. Her fan clubs shared pictures and videos on social media which soon went viral.