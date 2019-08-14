Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan's Niti Taylor Gets Engaged; Dances Her Heart Out! See Adorable PICS
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress Niti Taylor is all set to get married to Parikshit Bawa. Recently, the actress, who was last seen in Ishqbaaz, took to social media to introduce her beau to fans. She shared adorable picture snapped with Parikshit and wrote a note announcing her engagement news. On August 12, mehendi ceremony was held and Niti looked super cute in a green traditional attire.
Niti got engaged yesterday (August 13) in the presence of family and friends. The pictures of the same have gone viral on social media. Take a look at the pictures and videos!
Niti & Parikshit Dance At Engagement
Niti looked lovely in a white dress which had silver designs while Parikshit looked dapper and complemented in a white shewarni. The couple was seen dancing their heart out at the engagement ceremony.
Niti & Parikshit Get Engaged
Parikshit went down on his knees and made Niti wear the ring. Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress was quite impressed and was all smiles.
Parikshit Sings For Niti
He was also seen singing 'Gulabhi ankhey' song to Niti as she and the guests were seen cheering him. The couple looked madly in love with each other.
The Couple Cut The Cake
Niti and Parikshit were seen cutting the cake. The couple looked adorable together. Parikshit was also seen opening champagne and celebrating their special moment.
Actress' Friends & Fan Clubs Share Pictures
Niti's friends which included actress Chandni Bhagwanani and celebrity manager Ananya Ganguly, among others were present at the occasion. Her fan clubs shared pictures and videos on social media which soon went viral.
View this post on Instagram
😍😍😍❤️❤️🥺🥺😭😭 @nititaylor @parikshitbawa #NitiTaylor #PARTITAYLES
A post shared by nititaylor_adore💜 (@fanpagenititaylor_adore) on Aug 13, 2019 at 9:45am PDT
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @fanpage_nitisquad • • • • • • Awww he is singing for her🤧😍😍😍 #NitiTaylor #PARTITAYLES
A post shared by nititaylorfanpage (@fanpageofnititaylor) on Aug 13, 2019 at 10:55am PDT
View this post on Instagram
💍🍸🎊🎉💃💃💃💃 #nitikiengagement #nititaylor #partitayles @renee_malik insta story
A post shared by nititaylor_fanmily_ (@fanpage_nititaylor_fanmily_) on Aug 13, 2019 at 10:42am PDT
