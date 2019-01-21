Kalakar Awards 2019: Erica Fernandes, Nakuul Mehta, Arshi Khan, Shivangi Joshi & Others Bag Awards

Erica Bags The Most Popular Actress

"Thankyou @kalakarawards for this . Bringing back with me the award for " The Most Popular Actress " for Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prerna 😇🙏🏼... 💃🏻 #kasautiizindagiikay #prernasharma #ejf #kolkata." - (sic)

Kasautii Wins The Best Serial Award

Erica shared a picture snapped with two awards and wrote, "Coming home with not one but 2 awards . Also with the most popular actress kasautii wins best serial award 💃🏻👏🏼 @ektaravikapoor . So in total kasautii won 3 awards tonight! Congratulations @ssanjaysswaraaj for bagging best negative role 👏🏼 #kalakarawards #ejf #kolkata #kasautiizindagiikay" - (sic)

Sanjay Swaraj - Best Negative Role Award

Sanjay Swaraj who bagged Best Negative Role Award, shared a video and thanked his fans. He wrote, "#instagramm #google #gratitudes.....THANK U KOLKATA FOR UR LOVE FOR KZK2." - (sic)

Nakuul - Best Actor Award

Nakuul shared a picture and wrote, "Delighted to be honoured with the Best Actor - Television for #Ishqbaaaz at the #KalakarAwards2019 (Kolkata), last evening. . . 🎵 Kalakaar main, Kal Ko Aakar dooon, Yehi hai mera dharm, Meri doosri koi jaat na .. 🎵 . Thanks #SpitFire for giving words to my feelings. Thank you Kolkata for your overwhelming love last evening." - (sic)

Shivangi Joshi – Best Actress Award

Shivangi Joshi, who impressed the viewers with her role of Naira on Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bagged the Best Actress Award.

Ashi Singh – Best Female Debut

Ashi Singh shared a few pictures from the awards ceremony on her Instagram story. She captioned the picture of the award and wrote, "My first award ❤️. Thanks to all of you ❤️. Love you a lot ❤️❤️❤️." - (sic)

Arshi Khan – Popular Internet Celebrity & Entertainer Of The Year

Arshi shared a few pictures snapped with the award and wrote, "One more award for my awaam. Arshi khan popular internet celebrity n entertainer of the year 27th kalakar award. Thanku so much for honoring me. #arshikhan. #awamkijaan. #arshians #amazing#arshikhanawaamkijaan #arshi N some pictures with asha parekh jee." - (sic)