Kamaal R Khan Says ‘Love You Babe’ To Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee; Is Ready To Marry Her!

Kamaal R Khan Says ‘Love You Babe’ To Devoleena

If you are following KRK, you must have noticed that he is closely watching the show and is even sharing his feedback regarding the contestants on his Twitter account. Recently, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant was seen praising Devo's looks and ended his tweet by saying, "Love you babe!❤️." This took viewers by surprise. They were even seen trolling KRK. Take a look at his tweet and viewers' comments.

KRK Expresses His Desire To Marry Devoleena

KRK tweeted, "Now #Devoleena is my most favourite in #BigBoss! She is so cute and beautiful that I am ready to marry with her. Love you babe!❤️ We Love Devoleena."

Fans Surprised

One of the surprised fans asked, "@kamaalrkhan ye kiya tha ? We Love Devoleena," another commented, "Omg We Love Devoleena."

Viewers Troll KRK

A few others trolled him by commenting, "Tere bete ko pata chal gaya na to woh ek or gaadi Thok dega to isliye bakwass mat karo," and "Devo keh itnay buray din nahin aye 😂 #BB13 #BiggBoss13 We Love Devoleena."

Fan Comments

Some trolled him by referring to Devoleena's previous show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. One of them shared this picture and captioned it, "Our Reaction! 😵😵 We Love Devoleena." Another user commented, "Nhi Meri Gopi bahu k itne bure din nhi aye jo gobar khane wale @kamaalrkhan se shadi kre 😂."

(Social media comments are unedited)