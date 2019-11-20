Kamaal R Khan Says ‘Love You Babe’ To Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee; Is Ready To Marry Her!
Bigg Boss 13 has been creating headlines ever since it started, not just because of the controversies created by the housemates, but also due to the audiences and celebrities' reactions to those controversies. Many viewers and celebrities have chosen their favourite Bigg Boss contestants. Recently, we saw a few celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Vindu Dara Singh, Kishwer Merchant and others supporting Siddharth Shukla. Also, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is another strong contestant of the Bigg Boss house, was supported by Gauahar Khan and Sambhavana Seth. Now, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is not only seen supporting her, but has also expressed his desire to marry her.
Kamaal R Khan Says ‘Love You Babe’ To Devoleena
If you are following KRK, you must have noticed that he is closely watching the show and is even sharing his feedback regarding the contestants on his Twitter account. Recently, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant was seen praising Devo's looks and ended his tweet by saying, "Love you babe!❤️." This took viewers by surprise. They were even seen trolling KRK. Take a look at his tweet and viewers' comments.
KRK Expresses His Desire To Marry Devoleena
KRK tweeted, "Now #Devoleena is my most favourite in #BigBoss! She is so cute and beautiful that I am ready to marry with her. Love you babe!❤️ We Love Devoleena."
Fans Surprised
One of the surprised fans asked, "@kamaalrkhan ye kiya tha ? We Love Devoleena," another commented, "Omg We Love Devoleena."
Viewers Troll KRK
A few others trolled him by commenting, "Tere bete ko pata chal gaya na to woh ek or gaadi Thok dega to isliye bakwass mat karo," and "Devo keh itnay buray din nahin aye 😂 #BB13 #BiggBoss13 We Love Devoleena."
Fan Comments
Some trolled him by referring to Devoleena's previous show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. One of them shared this picture and captioned it, "Our Reaction! 😵😵 We Love Devoleena." Another user commented, "Nhi Meri Gopi bahu k itne bure din nhi aye jo gobar khane wale @kamaalrkhan se shadi kre 😂."
(Social media comments are unedited)
