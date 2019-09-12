Kamya Punjabi To Marry Next Year; Actress Says 'I'm Like A 16-Year-Old Girl Now, Madly In Love'

How Kamya Met Shalabh?

Kamya told BT that she contacted Shalabh in February, after a friend referred him to consult him about some health issues that she had. They got chatting and in a month-and-a-half, he proposed marriage. She added that tying a knot again was a huge deal for her and hence she took some time to think about it. Kamya had almost turned averse to the idea of tying the knot and falling in love after a failed marriage and a few heartbreaks.

‘I Am Like A 16-year-old Girl Now, Madly In Love With Him’

The actress further said, "In fact, there came a point when main shaadi ke khilaaf ho gayi thi. But Shalabh has made me believe in love and the institution of marriage again. I am like a 16-year-old girl now, madly in love with him."

Kamya Is All Praise For Shalabh

The Shakti actress adds that Shalabh loved her devil-may-care attitude and the fact that she doesn't fear taking a stand. While she is short-tempered, he is extremely patient with her and has a calming effect on her. He supports her and loves her for what she is. She wants to spend the rest of her life with him as he makes her feel emotionally secure and this is something that she never felt before.

Kamya & Shalabh’s Kids

As per the report, Kamya's nine-year-old daughter, Aara, is extremely fond of Shalabh and the latter's 10-year-old son, Ishan, from his ex-wife, dotes on the actress. Kamya says, "I reach out to Shalabh when Aara gets stubborn because she listens to him. It's such a relief to see them bond so well. I am also extremely fond of Ishan and we get along like a house on fire."

Kamya and Shalabh are planning a trip to Dubai next month, to celebrate their kids - Aara and Ishan's birthdays, which are on October 6 and 9, respectively.