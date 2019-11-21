Kamya Punjabi To Marry Shalabh Dang On February 10; Reception To Be Held In Delhi

Kamya Punjabi & Shalabh Dang’s Wedding Functions

As per the report, the pre-wedding rituals - haldi, mehendi and sangeet - will be held on February 9. The wedding will be followed by a grand party on February 11 and a grand reception will be held in Delhi.

On Their Wedding & Honeymoon Plans

Regarding the wedding, Kamya told the leading daily, "Honestly, ekdum se (wedding) date aa gayi, which caught me off guard. I would have ideally liked it to happen a few months later, as I wanted to enjoy the feeling of going-to-be-married-soon for a little longer. However, our families, Shalabh and eventually I, too, decided that we didn't want to wait for that long. Post our reception in Delhi, we will then leave for our honeymoon, jahaan main bikini pehenungi (laughs!). Shalabh and I are yet to zero in on a destination."

Kamya Wants To Marry In Mumbai

It was Kamya's choice to exchange nuptial vows in Mumbai as the actress feels that it would be convenient for her as she will have to pack and carry a lot of stuff. The actress, who is making time from her hectic schedule for shopping, also revealed that both of them want to be colour-coordinated at every function.

‘Mujhe Apni Shaadi Mein Naachna Hai’

The Shakti actress added, "We will get married in a gurudwara, with only family and close friends in attendance. While the shaadi will be a family affair, the other functions will be total dhamaal. I don't want to stand on a stage greeting the guests and receiving gifts. Mujhe apni shaadi mein naachna hai. So, it will be my kind of party and main paagalon ki tarah naachungi."

Kamya Doesn’t Want To Compromise On Work

Kamya says that her 10-year-old daughter, Aara, and Shalabh's 11-year-old son, Ishan are also excited about the wedding. She also spoke about shifting to Delhi and her work plans. The actress told the leading daily, "My daughter keeps saying that she wants to stay in Delhi. I am clear that I don't want either Shalabh or me to compromise on work, so I will shuttle between the two cities. Maybe, after my show (Shakti), I will go there for a couple of months and then will take up a project that allows me to stay with Shalabh for 15 days a month."

Shalabh Gives It Back To Kamya’s Troller

Kamya's to-be husband is quite supportive. It was evident from the recent incident where the actress was trolled and Shalabh came in support of her. For the uninitiated, Kamya was trolled on social media after Shalabh shared a selfie pictured with the actress. The troller commented, "Why are you with this bekaar 2 rupees aurat Kamya. She is stooping so low degrading other women on a reality show. She will sell her own daughter for her pleasure." To which, Shalabh replied, "Hey listen, whoever you r first have the balls to put your real pic. Who gave you the rights to talk such ill words about a woman and her innocent daughter ?? You surely need medical help !!" - (sic)