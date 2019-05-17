Kangana Rananut’s Sister Rangoli SLAMS The Journalist For Mocking Hina Khan’s Cannes Debut!

Kangana’s Sister Slams Journalist For Mocking Hina’s Cannes Debut!

Rangoli tweeted, "Look at him, an actor has gone to a film festival purely cos of her hardwork to present her film and here ⁦@jiteshpillaai ⁩ Moushi ji humiliating her that too openly just cause she is an outsider, this is movie mafia and that's why Kangana has pledged to destroy them."

Many Fans Supported Rangoli

While many supported Rangoli's tweet and shamed the journalist for his words, a few of them felt that Hina has not done anything big in the film industry to be worthy for Cannes! Apart from Divyanka, Karan Wahi, here are a few other actors who supported Hina and slammed the journalist in Vikas Kalantri's post.

Jennifer Winget Writes…

"We don't have our work cut out for us and have to put in twice as much! Respect @realhinakhan for paving the way, and showing us all our place. #chandivalitocannes is a big feat in itself, applause!"

"Thought so much more of you @jiteshpillaai but this post is in real poor taste. Rather low stab, don't you think? Aren't we an industry that supports than bring the other down? Brave move pointing this out @vikaaskalantri"

Mrunal Thakur Commented…

"I feel so sad that this is coming from a so called Senior Indian Journalist who is born in Vashi ! @realhinakhan really Look up to you bro , respect your journey what to do aab logoko jalan toh hogi na ! Sr .journalist we respect you hope you get well soon 🙏🌸 flower smiley for you ,coz you dont deserve actual flowers after what you said ! No problem get well soon Sir ...lots of love!"

Jigyasa & Monika Khanna

Jigyasa: Hands down to you @vikaaskalantri for putting up this..we all are one feternity..lets support eachother and spread love :)

Monika Khanna: Bravo @vikaaskalantri ... television ferternity is no less than film ferternity.....proud @realhinakhan #chandivalitocannes.....