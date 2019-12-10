Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath Blessed With A Baby Girl; Celebs Congratulate Couple

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath have been blessed with a baby girl. The actor-comedian took to Twitter to announce the good news. He wrote, "Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏."

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in for the couple. Fans and Kiku Sharda, Rakul Preet, Saina Nehwal, Guru Randhwa and other celebrities congratulated the couple on social media.

Kiku Sharda: Congratulations brother ,,,,, so so happy for you , welcome to the little bundle of joy 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️

Saina Nehwal: Congratulations 👶🏻👶🏻👶🏻👶🏻👍

Guru Randhawa: Congrats my paji. I'm officially a Chacha now ❤️

Rakul Singh: Congratulationssssssss!!!! 😀😀 god bless the baby girl with all the happiness ❤️

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu: Warmest congratulations on the birth of your sweet baby girl.

Dia Mirza: Congratulations Kapil! Love and blessings for your baby girl 💓

Nushrat Bharucha: Congratulations @KapilSharmaK9 ! Lots of love, good health, and happiness to your baby girl! ❤️ Welcome to fatherhood!

Ekta Kapoor: Congo @KapilSharmaK9

Hina Khan: Awwww congratulations to both you Kapil.. lotsa love to the little one.. God bless

Kapil and Ginni got married on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar in a grand Hindu-style ceremony, which was followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony, the next day. In July this year, Kapil confirmed that Ginni was expecting their first child and they were extremely excited to welcome the baby. The couple had been to Canada for their babymoon. Last month, the comedian had shot for some advance episodes (of The Kapil Sharma Show) so that he could spend some quality time with his pregnant wife.

Kapil had told Mumbai Mirror, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health."

(Social media posts are not edited)

