Kapil Sharma Apologises To PM Narendra Modi On The Kapil Sharma Show; Here’s Why!

Kapil Thanks Anil Kapoor For Attending His Reception

Kapil revealed to the viewers how Anil Kapoor made it to his wedding reception despite it being his birthday. Kapil thanked Anil for making attending his reception. But he was upset with Juhi as she didn't attend the wedding.

Juhi’s Special Gift For Kapil & Ginni On Their Wedding

Juhi said that she really wanted to attend his reception, but couldn't. She asked whether he got her gift that she sent to him for the wedding. Kapil then revealed that the actress had gifted him a framed photo of himself with Ginni, which he hung on his bedroom wall.

Rajkummar Rao Says Modi Ji Was Upset With Kapil!

Apparently, Rajkummar Rao joined ELKDTAL team later as he was meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with other actors. On his arrival, Kapil asked about his meeting with the PM. Rajkummar Rao jokingly said that they had a chat about Kapil and revealed that Modi ji was upset with him (referring to his tweet).

Kapil Apologises To PM

If you recall, Kapil had sent an angry message about bribery to Narendra Modi in 2016. He had written, "I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi." - (sic)

Kapil was embarrassed and apologised to Narendra Modi for his behaviour. He then asked the actors to change the topic!