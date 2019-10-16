Kapil Sharma Changes The Kapil Sharma Show's Shoot Timings For Akshay Kumar; Shares Hilarious Post

Kapil Changes Shoot Timings For Akshay

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Akshay requested Kapil's team to shoot early at 6 AM than usual and Kapil agreed! It is being said that the show's crew was asked to report by 4 AM and TKSS team was asked to report to the sets at 5 AM.

Housefull 4 Team Shoot Early On TKSS

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "He (Akshay Kumar) has promised to be on the set at 6 AM and start rolling by 6.30 AM to shoot for two episodes. The first one is with male co-stars, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Chunky Pandey. Actresses Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde join in the second episode."

Kiku Plays A Bald Character

Apparently, since it's a Diwali special episode, a lot of gags have been planned. Kiku Sharda will be seen playing a bald character while Krushna Abhishek will play a woman who owns a beauty parlour. He will also be paying tribute to Akshay.

Kapil Sharma’s Hilarious Tweet

Kapil shared a hilarious tweet regarding the early morning shoot, and wrote, "जल्दी उठने से मन खुश रहता है 😊 और बहुत जल्दी उठने से अक्षय कुमार 😐 shooting with the boss @akshaykumar love u paji 🤗 #Housefull4 on #TheKapilSharmaShow #Housefull4onTKSS 🤗🙏" - (sic)

Riteish Writes…

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture snapped with the Housefull 4 team and captioned it, "Yeah #TheKapilSharmaShow bhi #Housefull4 ho gaya.... @akshaykumar @kritisanon @thedeol @kriti_official @hegdepooja @ChunkyThePanday @KapilSharmaK9." - (sic)

Akshay Arrives Late On TKSS Sets!

Riteish also shared a video in which he and Bobby were seen telling that they have arrived on the sets of TKSS but Akshay Kumar, who had arranged for the shoot so early, hasn't arrived yet. The actor captioned the video, "Kahan hai @akshaykumar ??? #Housefull4." - (sic)

TKSS Team Accepts ‘Bala Challenge’

Krushna shared a video and wrote, "Bala challenge on t k s s with the whole team hum neee bhi achaaaa kiyaaaa aaj 💕balaaa o balaaaa shaitan ka saala 😋😂kiku shumona chandan and me 🎉" - (sic)