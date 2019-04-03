Kapil Sharma CLARIFIES On Rumours Of Him Throwing Shoe At Sunil; Wants To BLOCK Ali Asgar On Twitter

Kapil Says He Likes Sunil A Lot

Regarding Sunil, Kapil said, "I like Sunil a lot...There was just a misunderstanding between us. Someone asked me that why I am not taking him in show and in a fit of rage I wrote on Twitter that I was ready to take him, it's he who doesn't want to come back on the show."

Kapil Has Learnt A Lot From The Above Incident

He said that he has learnt a lot from that incident. He also adds that he has learnt if anyone has misunderstandings, they should not share it on social media but just call or message the person. He added, "Also this new trend of wishing birthday on Twitter is strange. If you don't do it, people think they do not get along well."

Did Kapil Throw A Shoe At Sunil?

It has to be recalled that there were reports of a major tiff between Sunil and Kapil. It was said that Kapil threw a shoe at Sunil. Regarding the same, Kapil clarified, "There were reports that I threw a shoe at Sunil and he has problem with the team eating food before him..."

Kapil Clarifies…

"Do you think I am such kind of a person who will fight for this reason? "I never accepted such a thing and not even Sunil mentioned about it anywhere... Then who is writing such articles?"

The Comedian Compares His Tweet With Donald Trump’s Tweets!

It has to be recalled that he tweeted PM Narendra Modi while he was not in his senses. Regarding the same, he joked and compared his tweets of US President Donald Trump who is also known for his controversial tweets.

He Says…

"Agar America ka president itna sab twitter pe likh skta hai (refers to Trump's tweet to Kim Jong Un about nuclear button) toh main toh Amritsar se aaya hu, choti choti galtiyan ho sakti hai."

Kapil Wants To Block Ali Asgar!

Kapil also played a fun game where in he was asked who he would follow, block and unfollow among - Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Upasana Singh to which Kapil replied, "I would like to follow Sunil as I want to find out what he is doing these days, unfollow Upasana and block Ali as I still don't know why he left the show."