Kapil Sharma CONFIRMS Wife Ginni Chatrath's Pregnancy; The Couple Head To Canada For Babymoon

Kapil & Ginni Spotted At Mumbai Airport

Kapil was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night with Ginni. While Kapil was seen wearing wearing a grey jacket teamed up with a matching trackpant and red shoes, Ginni was glowing in a long black shrug teamed up with a matching t-shirt, trackpant and white shoes as she flaunted her baby bump.

Kapil Confirms Wife Ginni's Pregnancy

The actor, who was tight-lipped about his wife's pregnancy, has finally confirmed the same. Kapil told Mumbai Mirror, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now."

'We Are Excited As It's Our First Kid'

He further added, "We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health."

How's Kapil Prepping Up For Father's Role?

When asked as to how he is prepping up for his role of a father? He said, "There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member."

Kapil Dubbing For Angry Birds 2

Kapil has been roped in to lend his voice to the central character, Red, for Hindi version of Angry Birds 2. The actor said, "I am dubbing for a film for children. So, once the baby grows up, it will pay off."

Will Kapil Go Missing From The Kapil Sharma Show?

Since the actor will be going on a babymoon, he would be taking a break from the show. But the fans need not worry as Kapil won't go missing from the show. It is said that he would be shooting for his episodes in advance so that his work doesn't get affected.