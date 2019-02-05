Kapil Sharma Meets Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh; Shares Pictures!

Kapil With Narendra Modi

Not just for his wedding and show, Kapil is also hitting headlines for some important reasons! It has to be recalled that the actor met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration ceremony of National Museum of Indian Cinema, which was held in Mumbai. Both were seen praising each other on social media.

Kapil Meets Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Now, the actor met former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The actor shared a couple of pictures snapped with the former PM and wrote, "Thank you respected @dr.manmohan_singh for the warmth, hospitality and a heart to heart conversation about our roots in Amritsar, especially about our college and food. Was an honour meeting such a humble and simple statesman like you, and receiving blessings from ma'am. Regards 🙏."

Kapil To Sudeep: People Will Remember This Episode For Years

Coming back to the show, recently, the team shot with Kannada actor and Bigg Boss (Kannada) host Kichcha Sudeep. Suniel Shetty also graced the show. When Sudeep tweeted that he had a gala time on his show, Kapil replied, "Thank u so much for coming Sir .. ur one liners were mind blowing .. people will remember this episode for years 🙏 regards."

Ginni Visits The Kapil Sharma Show Sets

Also recently, Kapil shot with sisters Neeti Mohan and Shakti Mohan, and Nihar Pandya. During the episode, Ginni visited the sets and they were seen taking a group picture. (Image Source: Kapil FC Instagram)

Kapil’s Fan Get His Name Tattooed!

On the other hand, Kapil Sharma's crazy fan (Aakash Jajoo) has got his name inked on his arm. Apparently, Aakash is a great fan of Kapil and his comedy show, made a tattoo on his arm to pay a tribute to the show. The tattoo has Kapil Sharma's name inscribed in Hindi. (Image Source: Kapil FC Instagram)