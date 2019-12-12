Kapil Sharma Gets Grand Welcome On TKSS Sets; Deepika Padukone Reveals Kapil’s Baby Is Adorable
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are on cloud nine as they were blessed with a baby girl recently. The comedian took to social media to announce the news and his fans and friends from the industry wished the couple. The couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary today (December 12) with their little angel. He took to social media to thank fans for all their love. Meanwhile, Kapil has resumed his work. The new father received a grand welcome by The Kapil Sharma Show team. He shot with Meghna Gulzar and his crush and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Take a look at the pictures.
Kapil Gets A Grand Welcome
Kapil's team had decorated the place with balloons, coloured papers and arranged a pink-white two-tiered cake which had cute baby shoes on the top. As the comedian celebrated by cutting the pretty cake, the team cheered and congratulated him.
Deepika Padukone & Meghna Gulzar On TKSS
Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar were on The Kapil Sharma Show sets to promote their upcoming film, Chhapaak. The trailer of the film which was released recently received a great response. Deepika was lauded for her acting skills.
Deepika Poses With Kapil
Deepika and Meghna had a gala time on the sets. The Bollywood actress looked stunning in a pink maxi dress with a matching long shrug. She paired it up with statement earrings and flaunted her new short hairdo. She was seen posing with Kapil.
Did Kapil Show His Baby’s Picture To Deepika?
A popular photographer shared a few photos from the sets of the shoot and captioned it, "Did #kapilsharma show his new Princess to #deepikapadukone today? I'm sure he must have shown her the picture from his phone."
Deepika Reveals Kapil’s Baby Is Adorable
Surprisingly, the actress replied yes and said Kapil's baby is cute! She wrote, "He did! 😋 & she's adorable! 😍 " - (sic) Well, we too hope to get a glimpse of Kapil's cute angel.
Kapil Thanks Fans For All Their Love
