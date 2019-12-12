Kapil Sharma Gets Grand Welcome On TKSS Sets; Deepika Padukone Reveals Kapil’s Baby Is Adorable

Kapil Gets A Grand Welcome

Kapil's team had decorated the place with balloons, coloured papers and arranged a pink-white two-tiered cake which had cute baby shoes on the top. As the comedian celebrated by cutting the pretty cake, the team cheered and congratulated him.

Deepika Padukone & Meghna Gulzar On TKSS

Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar were on The Kapil Sharma Show sets to promote their upcoming film, Chhapaak. The trailer of the film which was released recently received a great response. Deepika was lauded for her acting skills.

Deepika Poses With Kapil

Deepika and Meghna had a gala time on the sets. The Bollywood actress looked stunning in a pink maxi dress with a matching long shrug. She paired it up with statement earrings and flaunted her new short hairdo. She was seen posing with Kapil.

Did Kapil Show His Baby’s Picture To Deepika?

A popular photographer shared a few photos from the sets of the shoot and captioned it, "Did #kapilsharma show his new Princess to #deepikapadukone today? I'm sure he must have shown her the picture from his phone."

Deepika Reveals Kapil’s Baby Is Adorable

Surprisingly, the actress replied yes and said Kapil's baby is cute! She wrote, "He did! 😋 & she's adorable! 😍 " - (sic) Well, we too hope to get a glimpse of Kapil's cute angel.