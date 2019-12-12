Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath Celebrate First Anniversary, Express Gratitute To God And Well Wishers

It’s been a year since Comedian and Television host Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath entered marital bliss. On the occasion of his wedding anniversary, Kapil took to social media to express his happiness and gratitude. He conveyed his message in a tweet by thanking God and all his fans and well-wishers.

Kapil wrote, “Today, on our first anniversary, I and Ginni take an opportunity to thank all of you for all the love & blessings you have showered on us and our little one. Can’t thank God enough for blessing us with the best gift of our life. Truly grateful #gratitude.”

The comedian turned actor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath on this day in 2018. The wedding ceremony was held in Jalandhar followed by a grand reception in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by a number of Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. In an earlier interview, Kapil praised his wife for always being by his side, especially during the lowest phase of his life.

A few days back, Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath also happened to embrace parenthood. The duo became proud parents to a baby girl on Monday, December 9, 2019. An elated Kapil shared his happiness with the world and had stated "I feel blessed and happy to have a little princess in my life. Both Ginni and the baby are doing well. This is the best day of my life, and I can't wait to spend more time with my little doll."

Kapil and Ginni are celebrating their first wedding anniversary with their little bundle of joy. The comedian recently resumed the shoot by his chat show. The new father received a grand welcome by his team and cut a beautiful two-tier cake.

