    Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath’s Delhi Wedding Reception Date REVEALED!

    Kapil Sharma married his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in her hometown Jalander on December 12, 2018. The couple had another wedding as per Sikh rituals in Amritsar. The wedding was followed by two grand receptions - one in Amritsar on December 14, and another reception was held in Mumbai on December 24. The who's who of Bollywood, television, sports and music industries had graced the Mumbai reception. Recently, the couple had hosted musical evening which was graced by big singers and musicians. Well, the celebrations are not yet over, as Kapil is hosting yet another reception!

    Recently, there were reports that the comedian will be hosting the third wedding reception in Delhi, in February. This reception is for his politician and bureaucrat friends in Delhi. Now the date has been revealed! Kapil and Ginni's Delhi reception will be held on this Saturday (February 2) at 8 pm.

    Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath’s Delhi Wedding Reception Date REVEALED!

    Keeping in mind the camaraderie Kapil and PM Narendra Modi shared at the recently held inauguration of National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai, we wonder whether the Prime Minister will be the special guest of the event!

    One more wedding reception for #kapilsharma and his wife in delhi 😍

    Professionally, Kapil is busy with his new show The Kapil Sharma Show, which has been receiving a lot of accolades from fans. The actors who have appeared on the show, tease Kapil that he has become more punctual. Juhi Chawla calls it 'The Ginni effect', while Bharti Singh even calls Ginni as Kapil's lucky charm.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
