FIRST LOOK! Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath Look Royal At Their Delhi Wedding Reception!

Kapil Sharma got married to his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath last year (December) in Jalandhar and Amritsar as per Punjabi and Sikh rituals. The couple had hosted two lavish reception parties in Amritsar and Mumbai. Many big celebrities from Bollywood, television, sports and music industries graced Kapil and Ginni's Mumbai wedding reception. The couple is hosting the third reception in New Delhi today (February 2). This reception is for politician and bureaucrat friends in Delhi. Apparently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the wedding reception.

The first look of Kapil and Ginni's wedding reception is out! The couple look royal as they complimented each other in blue attires. Kapil wore a blue bandhgala with white trouser and white-blue shawl. He looked dapper in his usual stubble. Ginni looked gorgeous in a blue anarkali which had gold embroidery. She wore choodas, mangalsutra and drop earrings.

Kapil shared the picture snapped with Ginni and wrote, "Celebrations are unstoppable.. need ur blessings 🙏 #love #blessings #family #friends #delhi #reception #celebrations #gratitude @ginnichatrath ❤️😇" - (sic)

Many politicians are expected to grace the reception. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates!

