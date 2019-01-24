Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath To Host Yet Another Wedding Reception; Read Details!

Kapil Sharma got married to his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018, as per Punjabi ritual at Jalandhar, Ginni's hometown. There was another wedding in Amritsar on December 13, as per Sikh rituals in a Gurudwara. The newly-weds hosted a grand reception at Amritsar on December 14, which was followed by another reception in Mumbai on December 24, for his industry friends. The who's who from the film, sports, music and television industries graced the Mumbai reception. Richa Sharma, Daler Mehendi and Gurdas Maan performed at Kapil's wedding ceremonies. Recently, the couple had hosted a musical evening which was graced by big singers and musicians like Shaan, Jaspinder Narula, Sukhwinder Singh and others.

Now, it is being said that the comedian will be hosting yet another reception in Delhi, in February 2019. According to Times Now report, the reception is especially being held for Kapil's politician and bureaucrat friends. Well, we are sure this one too, will be a grand affair.

Meanwhile, Kapil is busy in professional life too. The actor is back with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show, with his old team sans Sunil Grover. Sunil's absence is being filled by two big comedians - Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek. It has just been a few weeks and the show is already among the top three shows on the TRP chart.

Most Read: Shilpa Shinde Quits Twitter Says 'My Own Fans Were Trying To Control Me Which I Didn't Like At All!'