Kapil Sharma-Ginni Delhi Reception: Daler, Mika Perform; Sohail, Yuvraj & Others Attend! Inside PICS

The Royal Couple

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath looked perfect couple as they complimented each other with royal blue attires. Kapil wore a blue bandhgala with white trouser and white-blue shawl, while his wife Ginni looked beautiful in a blue anarkali which had gold embroidery.

Kapil Posing With Guests

The Delhi reception was apparently held for politician and bureaucrat friends in Delhi. It was said that PM Narendra Modi might grace the reception. But looks like it didn't happen! Kapil was seen posing with the guests at the reception party.

Yuvraj Singh & Suresh Raina At Kapil’s Reception!

Bollywood actors Sohail Khan and Vatsal Seth, and cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina graced the reception. It has to be recalled that Salman Khan is producer of Kapil's show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Mika, Daler & Harshdeep Perform At Kapil’s Delhi Reception Party

Mika Singh, Daler Mehendi and Harshdeep Kaur performed at the reception party. Mika shared a video and captioned it as, "@yuviofficial @sohailkhanofficial Having super time with my bro @kapilsharma." - (sic)

Kapil Sings For His Wife!

Harshdeep had shared a video on her Instagram story and revealed that she is at Delhi. In the background, Kapil's show was being played and she hinted that she is for a special occasion! At the wedding reception, Kapil Sharma too was seen singing for his wife!