Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath Look Regal At Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Wedding!
Kapil Sharma has been hitting headlines for one or the other reason. Recently, the actor and Navjot Singh Sidhu were in news for their controversial comments on Pulwama attack. Recently, the comedian and Sunil Grover also grabbed headlines as both graced Sohail Khan's house party. Now, Kapil shared an adorable picture of him and his wife Ginni Chatrath and captioned it as, "#celebrations #love #blessings #akashshlokawedding 🎂🙏 @ginnichatrath." The couple graced Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception.
Kapil & Ginni Look Regal
Ginni looked gorgeous in a green coloured traditional long kurti, while Kapil wore a black coloured kurta which he paired up with matching pants and blue-golden coloured casual traditional shoes. Booth looked regal and beautifully complemented each other.
Kapil & Ginni Spotted At Airport
The couple also graced a few events. In one of the events, Kapil was seen praising Ginni. A couple of days ago, the couple was spotted at the airport. Kapil wore a blue tracksuit, while Ginni donned a green-coloured dress.
Sunil & Kapil At Sohail’s House Party
Coming back to the recently held Sohail Khan's house party, we reported that both Sunil and Kapil came under the same roof for the first time after their mid-air feud. It was said that since Salman was also at the party and he has been trying to reunite them, he might try again to get them together at the party.
The Duo Might Come Together On A TV Show!
Apparently, it did happen! As per India.com report, both of them had a good time at the party talking to each other. Not only the comedians hugged out their differences but also reportedly talked about coming together on a show.
Wow! Isn't it amazing? Well, like us, we are sure that Kapil and Sunil's fans are waiting for their reunion since a long time. What say guys - hit the comment box to share your views.
