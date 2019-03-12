Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath Look Regal At Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Wedding!

Kapil & Ginni Look Regal

Ginni looked gorgeous in a green coloured traditional long kurti, while Kapil wore a black coloured kurta which he paired up with matching pants and blue-golden coloured casual traditional shoes. Booth looked regal and beautifully complemented each other.

Kapil & Ginni Spotted At Airport

The couple also graced a few events. In one of the events, Kapil was seen praising Ginni. A couple of days ago, the couple was spotted at the airport. Kapil wore a blue tracksuit, while Ginni donned a green-coloured dress.

Sunil & Kapil At Sohail’s House Party

Coming back to the recently held Sohail Khan's house party, we reported that both Sunil and Kapil came under the same roof for the first time after their mid-air feud. It was said that since Salman was also at the party and he has been trying to reunite them, he might try again to get them together at the party.

The Duo Might Come Together On A TV Show!

Apparently, it did happen! As per India.com report, both of them had a good time at the party talking to each other. Not only the comedians hugged out their differences but also reportedly talked about coming together on a show.