      Kapil Sharma’s Good News Will Arrive Before Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz

      By
      |

      Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently shared three posters of his upcoming film Good Newwz that also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. In one of the posters, Bebo and Kiara were seen flaunting their baby bumps. In his tweet, Akshay also revealed that the film will release on December 27. To this, the comedian, Kapil Sharma responded saying that his good news will arrive before Akshay's film!

      Indirectly hinting at his own impending fatherhood, Kapil tweeted, "Congratulations paji .. poster is looking very nice, but my good news is coming before ur good news 😜 hahahaha, all the best team." - (sic)

      Akshay too replied to Kapil's tweet. He wrote, "Kamaal kar diya Sharma ji 😁 Heartiest congratulations on your #GoodNewwz! Big hug 🤗." - (sic)

      For the uninitiated, Kapil and Ginni Chatrath, who got married in December last year, are all set to welcome their first baby. Apparently, Ginni's due date is in mid-December. Recently, a baby shower was organised for the soon-to-be mommy Ginni, who looked radiant in a pink-coloured dress with a floral tiara. The baby shower was attended by Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Mahhi Vij.

      It was reported that Kapil is gearing up for his wife's delivery and has made special plans. He had even shot for a few episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show in advance to spend quality time with his wife Ginni.

      Kapil had earlier told an entertainment portal, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health."

      Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 17:51 [IST]
