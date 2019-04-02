Kapil Sharma Celebrates His GRAND Birthday With Ginni & Friends; Mika & Richa Perform! (PICS)

Kapil Sharma Sings At His Birthday

Kapil's friends and singers Mika Singh, Navraj Hans, Richha Sharma and musician Raghav were seen performing at Kapil's birthday party. Kapil also joined the singers on stage.

Kapil’s Mom Dances Her Heart Out

Kapil had a blast at his birthday party last night as he was seen enjoying the songs sung by his friends. He was seen beating drums. Kapil's mother was seen being extremely happy and was also seen dancing her heart out.

Bharti & Kiku Enjoy The Party

Not just singing, there was also dancing! A couple of ladies in cream dresses were seen entertaining Kapil and the guests. Bharti Singh and Kiku Shardha also joined the ladies and were seen dancing their heart out.

Kapil & Ginni Cut Cakes!

Kapil was seen cutting cakes along with his wife Ginni and mom. There was also ‘April Fool' wala cake. Bharti's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Sumona Chakravarty and Manikaran Singh were a few other guests at the party.

Kapil’s Best Birthday Ever!

Kapil's fanclub shared pictures and videos from the party. Well, looking at the pictures and videos, we must say that Kapil had one of the best birthdays of his life! Hit the comment box to wish your favourite comedian on his special day.